COVINGTON, Ind. — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2395 members in Covington, Ind., are determined to do whatever is needed to fix or rebuild its building that was damaged in a Friday night fire.
The state fire marshal and insurance company were expected on site Monday to investigate the cause and extent of damage to the building at 1212 Liberty St.
In addition to being used by the VFW Post, the community used the adjacent annex for weddings, receptions, birthday parties and other events. Through the years there were community events like Easter Egg hunts and Christmas parties.
Past Commander Bob Baldwin said there are rumors about how the fire started, but he declined to talk about them.
“I had just left there, my son and I,” Baldwin said, adding that he was home when he heard about the fire.
The fire started about 6 p.m. in a back walk-in cooler area, on the first floor, Baldwin said, adding that two customers were inside the building.
A woman used the bathroom, smelled smoke and opened a door to discover the fire, Baldwin said.
The Covington Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene until about 2 a.m. Saturday, he said.
“They had it all out. Nothing flared up,” he said about the weekend.
Mutual aid fire departments helping were from: Veedersburg, Perrysville, Attica, West Lebanon, Hillsboro, Mellott, in addition to Fountain County EMS and EMA, Fountain Warren regional dispatch, Covington Police, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Covington utilities.
The historic building had old photos, antique guns and other items that were destroyed.
A frame was the only think left of one picture of Gen. David M. Shoup (1904-1983), once Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and who attended Covington High School, Baldwin said.
He added that one antique gun only had its barrel still there.
They stored guns in the building for military funerals.
The VFW purchased the home and 14 acres of ground in 1952.
The two-story brick house was known as the Dr. E.J.(Edward Jones) Martin homestead. There were three sons and a grandson who also became dentists.
E.J. Martin, a current Covington, Ind. dentist, said his grandfather was born in eastern Indiana, graduated dental school in 1900 and came back to Covington to pursue dentistry.
That’s when his grandfather bought the house and 26 acres, raising nine children at 1212 Liberty St.
The home originally had four rooms downstairs and four upstairs with fireplaces in almost every room. Changes made two rooms downstairs and two upstairs.
The clubhouse was remodeled after a fire in 1953. A kitchen was added in 1976 and an annex was purchased and added in 1978.
Over the years, some of the property was sold leaving the present home and 2.5 acres.
“It’s really solidly built,” Baldwin said of the thick brick walls.
He said they could still walk upstairs in the building this weekend, when looking at the damaged building. It has a basement too.
“The exterior is solid,” he said.
Baldwin, who joined the VFW in 1956 when he got out of the service, said they’ve been talking about having temporary meetings at the Legion military cabin, or another location. They have two meetings a month.
The Western Indiana Community Foundation has set up a Covington – VFW Emergency Relief Fund to donate to online or at P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.
