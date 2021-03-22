COVINGTON, Ind. — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Covington, Ind. McDonald’s will be at 11 a.m. eastern/10 a.m. central time on Thursday, March 25.
This will mark the official start of the construction of Covington’s first McDonald’s restaurant.
The restaurant will be located along U.S. Rt. 136 on the corner of Pearl and Third Streets on the west side of Covington.
Once completed, the restaurant will employ up to 70 people and will feature a double drive thru along with the latest technology for safety and customer convenience.
The Covington McDonald’s will be the seventh restaurant owned and operated by Don and Deanna Witzel in this region. They currently own stores in Danville, Georgetown, Hoopeston and Oakwood, Ill.
“We are thrilled to join the Covington community," said Deanna Witzel, in a press release. “The community has met us with open arms. We have already been connecting with the schools and community organizations. It’s going to be a wonderful partnership."
While construction begins this week, the plan is to have the store open prior to July 15. Plans are now being made for a series of events involving crew, their families and the community during the first week of operation in July.
The Witzels are encouraging residents who are interested in joining their Covington team to apply at McHire.com or apply via text by sending code IL194 to 38000.
