The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5, is investigating the report of deceased body found near Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, Justin Marcinko, 42, of Covington, Ind., was located deceased in Illinois near the interstate. Marcinko was reported missing through social media and to the Covington, Ind. Police Department by his family on Feb. 3.
The ISP is continuing the investigation and no additional information is being released at this time. Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.
