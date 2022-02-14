COVINGTON, Ind. — It’s been the talk of the town in Covington, Ind., as a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold recently.
A Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket won $1 million by matching five-out-of-five numbers--only missing the Mega Ball--in an estimated $31 million jackpot drawing last week.
One of the winning $1 million Mega Millions tickets was purchased at Casey’s #1994 located at 311 Pearl St. in Covington. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Feb. 8 were: 1-17-20-52-54 with a Mega Ball of 2.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
