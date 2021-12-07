On Sunday, the Covington United Methodist Church will host a Community Christmas Concert beginning at 7 p.m. (Indiana time) at the church located at 419 Washington St. The concert is open to all. There is no admission charge. However, a free-will offering will be received to assist with costs of the event.
The evening’s performance will feature Olivia Overpeck, harpist from nearby Kingman. Olivia has studied the harp with well-known harpists. She began playing the harp at age 9. She has been a member of the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony, participated in the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Side-by-Side program as first harpist and has enjoyed playing in different festivals over the year. Along with Olivia other performers include Tom Fricke, guest pipe organist, from Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danville; local vocal duo Forgiven (Mary Phillips and Susie Woolwine) and the Covington United Methodist Church Handbell Choir.
This is the third Christmas Concert hosted by the church for the community. A time of fellowship and refreshments will be provided after the concert with local pianist, Lorraine Lambert, providing music for the reception.
