COVINGTON, Ind. — The start of fall this week means it’s Covington Apple Fest time.
The 31st Covington Apple Fest will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Saturday in downtown Covington around the city square.
Amy Thompson, with the Apple Fest Committee, said there are more than 100 vendors signed up.
The vendors are of all varieties of arts, crafts and collectibles. There also will be food, entertainment, a car show, Coffing Brothers apples, Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, Masonic Fish Fry, Spiderman, Party Princess Bailey as Elsa and more.
The pancake and sausage breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Covington Fire Station. Free will donations are accepted.
The car show is a big draw, Thompson said.
Registration for the car show is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. Awards are at 1:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10. Top 10 awards will be given, with dash plaques to the first 50 entries.
Apple Fest Gazebo activities are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We have Elsa at the Gazebo who is always a crowd favorite,” Thompson said.
The Masonic Fish Fry is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Covington Fire Station.
The 1842 Foundation County Clerk’s Building/Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 516 4th St. It was built as an adjunct fire-safe depository for county courthouse records. Noted author Lew Wallace began his law practice in the building. It was restored as a local interpretive museum. Features include: replication of Wallace’s office, Fountain County notables exhibit, county history exhibit and maps. No admission charge.
“One of the cool things, I think, is the Fountain County Prosecutor’s Office is raffling off a Polaris Ranger (UTV – utility task vehicle),” Thompson said.
Entertainment Main Stage: 8:55 a.m. Welcome by Mayor Brad Crain and 2022 Covington Apple Fest Queen; Covington High School Band at 9 a.m.; Little Miss Apple of Your Eye Contest at 10 a.m.; Covington Line Dancers at 11 a.m.; 11:45 a.m. Dedication of the 2022 Apple Fest by the Earl Peyton family; Trudy Wolf at 12:15 p.m., Catlin Crozier at 1:15 p.m.; Erin Reynolds at 2:15 p.m.; Eddie, Booe & Tim Bob Too at 3:15 p.m.; and Wabash Valley Area Band at 4 p.m. Master of ceremonies is Mike Stultz.
Apple Fest Queen Audrey Galloway was crowned earlier this month.
“I have gone back to doing it that way. It was just way too much trying to do it all on the same day. This way it gives the new royalty the opportunity to reign over the entire day. They will start their day early at the Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast and be on the go all day during Apple Fest,” according to Thompson.
