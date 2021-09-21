COVINGTON, Ind. — As with many events that took last year off due to COVID-19, organizers of the Covington Apple Fest are happy to see the event back this year.
The 30th annual event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Saturday on the courthouse square. It is sponsored by the Covington Business Association.
“We sold all of our vendor spots,” said Lexxi Haddock, CBA president and Apple Fest Committee member.
They have almost 80 vendors featuring various items such as arts, crafts and food. Coffing Brothers Orchard will have apples for sale.
New this year is a taco eating contest, in addition to an apple pie in the face auction.
There also will be an apple dessert contest, live entertainment started off by the high school band and ending with the Wabash Valley Area Band, Little Miss Apple of Your Eye contest, the queen pageant, car/truck/motorcycle show and other activities throughout the day.
The 2021 Covington Apple Fest Queen contestants are: Audrey Galloway, Amber M. Haymaker, Brooke Gardenhire, Peyton R. Wilson, Cathleen McGrady, Ariana (Ana) Severt and Raven Whiteman.
Haddock, who is new to the committee, said she’s personally excited for Party Princess Bailey attending as Snow White. Haddox’s daughter has a Snow White costume.
Small businesses in town and around the square also will be open for people to support local business owners.
Haddock said the CBA is open to any business that wants to be a part of it. They recently reorganized, and have a focus on enhancing the business network and encouraging people to shop local.
Apple Fest Committee member Amy Thompson added about Apple Fest, “this event is very important to the Covington community. It’s one of our biggest events each year. This one-day event is also one of our biggest shopping days each year for our shops, as well as our fire department hosts a pancake and sausage breakfast which again, is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.”
“Being able to continue to bring this event to Covington is great exposure for the community. It brings in vendors and attendees from all over, which includes a car show that is a huge draw each year,” Thompson said.
