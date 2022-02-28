With COVID-19 case counts now dropping to their lowest levels since early last fall, the number of deaths are also beginning to fall in Vermilion County.
February area ends with the county’s COVID-19 death toll at 287 since the pandemic began two years ago. There were 22 deaths coronavirus-related deaths in February, down from the 27 recorded in January.
In the 24-hour period from noon Sunday to noon Monday, only 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
In the past 14 days, there have been 150 new cases reported in the county.
The total case count since the pandemic began is nearing 28,000, currently at 27,795.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 41.90% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 45%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 63.72%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
Clinics currently on the schedule are:
• Mary Miller Junior High School, 414 W. West St., Georgetown, Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccines available: Vaccines for kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J available. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
