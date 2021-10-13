DANVILLE — A woman in her 70s is the latest local victim of COVID-19, according to the Vermilion County Health Department.
The death was reported Tuesday and raises the local death toll since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 192.
Health officials are also reported 103 new cases — one resident in their 80s, two in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, eight in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 22 in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, 17 teens, 16 grade-school-aged children, six pre-schoolers, and one infant. That brings total local cases since the pandemic began t0 13,516, 356 of which are active.
There are currently 18 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 37.53% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 56%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
