DANVILLE — A Vermilion County woman in her 40s is the latest local victim of COVID-19.
Health officials announced the death Thursday evening. The death raises the county’s COVID-19 toll since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 196.
Also reported were 247 new cases — one resident in their 90s, 14 in their 70s, 23 in their 60s, 34 in their 50s, 27 in their 40s, 54 in their 30s, 34 in their 20s, 21 teens, 27 grade-school-aged children, six pre-schoolers and six infants. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began to 14,013, 344 of which are active.
Officials said the report includes some recent cases and some cases from earlier in the month, which partly accounts for the higher number of cases than usual.
There are currently 14 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 37.61% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 56.12%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Health officials also conducted an influenza vaccination clinic on Saturday and report that 33 people were vaccinated.
The flu vaccine clinics will continue today.
All clinics will be drive-through at the health department.
The clinics are scheduled as follows:
Oct. 23 (today) — 9 a.m.-noon.
