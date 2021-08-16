DANVILLE — COVID-19 has claimed another Vermilion County resident, a man in his 90s.
Health officials reported the death late Friday. It raises the local death toll since the pandemic began to 156.
Also reported were 71 new COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 80s, three in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, 14 teens, four grade-school-aged children, and one infant. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began to 10,720, 320 of which are active.
There are currently 18 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Due to the county’s high virus transmission status, officials continue to recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors.
The rate of vaccinations in Vermilion County remains relatively low when compared to other Illinois counties. The current local rate of full vaccinations is 33.60%. Statewide, the rate is 51.97%.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinic at the health department will be:
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Health officials also report that the FDA and the CDC have approved boosters for COVID-19. The boosters are mainly for certain immunocompromised individuals and for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Booster shots will not be administered until more guidance is received from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.