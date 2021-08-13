DANVILLE — Vermilion County Health Department officials on Thursday reported 83 new COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 70s, seven in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, 20 in their 20s, five teens, 10 grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and two infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 10,659, 288 of which are active.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 155. There are currently 17 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Of the 83 cases being reported Thursday to the health department, officials stated that five told them they had been fully vaccinated against the virus. As part of the interview process, contact tracers ask each person who tested positive whether they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health officials also reported that 63 people were vaccinated at a COVID-19 clinic on Wednesday.
Due to the county’s high virus transmission status, officials continue to recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors.
The rate of vaccinations in Vermilion County remains relatively low when compared to other Illinois counties. The current local rate of full vaccinations is 33.37%. Statewide, the rate is 51.45%.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinic at the health department will be:
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
