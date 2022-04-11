Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Vermilion County as cases are showing a slight but noticeable increase throughout the county and state.
The local death was recorded over this past weekend and raised the county’s toll since the pandemic began more than two years ago to 295.
Health department administrator Douglas Toole stated in a release that the county is seeing a “slight uptick” in COVID-19 cases in the region.
“This is not completely surprising, as people have been on spring break and traveling,” Toole stated. “We have not seen any major outbreaks in a while, but it is better to be proactive than reactive. BA2 is the more predominant lineage of the omicron variant at this time, accounting for almost 70% of cases in the Midwest and is more contagious.”
Toole added that the good news is that the county continues to see fewer hospitalizations, especially in the ICU.
Vermilion County has recorded 30 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days. The total local case count since the pandemic began is now 27,908.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.44% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 46.6%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 64.52%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.