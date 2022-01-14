More than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths were recorded for Vermilion County in the period between midday Wednesday and midday Friday.
Health officials reported that during that 48-hour time period, there 820 cases recorded.
In the last two weeks, the total count of new cases is a staggering 3,532 in the county. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's total cases reported is 23,027. The COVID-19 death toll is now 249.
There are currently 48 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 40.60% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 61.30%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
On Saturday, there will be a vaccine clinic Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Jan. 15, from 1-4 p.m., with vaccines for 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J available. Boosters are available as well. This is a state clinic.
Also scheduled:
— Oakwood Public Library, 110 E. Finley Ave., Oakwood, Jan. 15, 8 a.m.-noon, Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J, and boosters will be available at this state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
