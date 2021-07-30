DANVILLE — Health officials say Vermilion County has reached a high transmission level for new cases of COVID-19, with 113.52 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. That represents a 273.91% increases in new cases in the past week.
Because of the surge in cases, officials are now recommending that everyone, despite vaccination status, wear a mask when indoors.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has increased significantly and is beginning to show up in hospitalizations. Local statistics show that ICU bed availability has dropped to 30%. In the region, hospitalizations have doubled in each of the last 10 days.
Officials have reported 86 new cases this week.
On Wednesday, the health department reported 71 new cases — three residents in their 80s, two in their 70s, five in their 60s, seven in their 50s, seven in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, 12 teens, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and two infants.
On Thursday, the department reported 15 new cases — one resident in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, four teens, one grade-school-aged child, and one pre-schooler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began18 months ago 10,250, 78 of which are active.
The death toll remains at 154 in the county. There are currently 10 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in August and one in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
Wednesday (August 4) — Johnson and Johnson vaccine only, 10 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins taken no later than 11:30 a.m.
August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Vermilion County on Thursday reported a fully vaccinated rate of residents at 32.27%. That rate is lower than surrounding counties in Illinois. The state’s rate of fully vaccinated people is 50.78%.
The surge in cases is partly being fueled by the rise of the Delta variant, a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus, officials say. The total number of known Delta variant cases in Vermilion County is 16, none of which had been vaccinated.
