COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County continue to decline as the surge fueled by the Omicron variant eases.
In the 24-hour period between noon Sunday and noon Friday, 40 new cases were reported.
In the past 14 days, there have been 1,363 new cases reported in the county.
In the last seven days, there have been 21 county residents admitted to hospitals.
The total county case count since the pandemic began is now 27,270.
No deaths were reported over the weekend. The death toll stands at 270 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate is 41.35% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 62.60%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
Clinics currently on the schedule are:
• Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Vaccines available: Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
