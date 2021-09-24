DANVILLE — After six months of going door-to-door throughout the poorest communities of Danville to promote vaccinations, the Danville Branch of the NAACP is inviting the community to come to them.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the NAACP will host a “Pandemic Health Awareness Event” in Temple Plaza, 102 N. Vermilion St., between noon and 3 p.m. NAACP officials, including President Edward Butler, will be joined by Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, Illinois Rep. Mike Marron and Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
“We’ll be speaking about the importance of vaccinations as the best way of protecting yourself and your loved ones against the deadly COVID virus. All are invited to join us for this event,” Butler said.
Partnering with the NAACP is Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness Center, which will provide healthcare workers who can administer vaccinations.
The NAACP will treat the crowd to snacks and giveaways, including “health-focused” backpacks for children.
Since April, the Danville NAACP has participated in the state-funded Health Navigator Program and has deployed trained staff to visit the city’s most impoverished neighborhoods and encourage residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located at 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
