DANVILLE — COVID-19 vaccinations continue to go strong in Vermilion County.
Health officials reported that 480 people were vaccinated on Thursday at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville and the Vermilion Regional Airport.
Appointment books for Friday and Saturday were reported as full, and officials said they expected to see at least 300 people each day.
The health department is planning more first-dose clinics, and are urging those who live or work in Vermilion County to go to www.vchd.org or to call (217) 431-2662, ext. 263 or 264 if they are interested in scheduling an appointment.
Vaccinations clinics were also busy Wednesday at Danville Area Community College and St. Mary’s in Westville.
Reports indicate 90 were vaccinated at St. Mary’s and just over 300 at DACC.
Health officials say they hope to announce more pop-up vaccination clinics soon.
