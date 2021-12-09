The Catlin Public Library District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Hall in Catlin. The Village Hall is located on 109 S. Sandusky St. directly across from Cheri’s Floral and Flair. The clinic will be staffed by employees of the Illinois Department of Health including an RN who will be there to monitor the people who will receive a vaccination.
All three vaccines will be available, Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson, in the form of a booster, first-time dose or second-time dose, depending on your eligibility.
Here are the recommendations from the Illinois Department of Health website:
For Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended six months after completion of an mRNA primary series.
The Moderna booster dose is a smaller 50 microgram dose.
For Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for people aged 18 years and older, 2 months after receipt of the initial Johnson & Johnson dose, under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.
The CDC now recommends that children 5 to 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccines.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart. The pediatric vaccine is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).
Preregister for the event through tinyurl.com/bp5687xm. When you come to the clinic wear a short-sleeve shirt, bring your vaccination card and the QR code that you will receive after preregistering for the event.
