The Vermilion County Health Department announced Sunday evening that appointments are still available for COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled at Danville Area Community College and Danville Metal Stamping today Monday).
Appointments are also available at clinics at DACC, New Life Church and St. Mary's Church in Westville on Wednesday, and at the airport on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Health officials said that with the help of the Illinois National Guard, 200 people were vaccinated at DACC on Sunday, and 190 people in Hoopeston.
The health department urges adults who live or work in Vermilion County and who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination to take advantage of this temporary influx of state resources. In addition to healthcare providers and pharmacies, adults can receive vaccinations at clinics by clicking on the registration link at www.vchd.org or by calling 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
