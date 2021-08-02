DANVILLE — The surge of new COVID-19 cases is ongoing in Vermilion County, with the transmission level for the past week remaining high.
Health officials reported that the transmission rate for new cases of COVID-19 has jumped to 158.40 per 100,000 in the last seven days.
Douglas Toole, health department administrator, said in a statement issued this past weekend that because of the high transmission status for the virus, it is recommended that everyone, whether or not they have been vaccinated, should wear a mask when indoors.
“We are encouraging our community to get vaccinated, to get tested, to stay home when they are sick, and to wear face masks,” Toole stated. “Vaccination is the path out of this pandemic.”
Vermilion County and Illinois are far from alone in the recent surge. About 52% of U.S. counties are currently in the high level of transmission.
Health officials say because of conflicting information being spread through the public.
Health officials said the Delta variant, which is a mutant strain of COVID-19, has caused health experts to change their guidance in recent days and weeks. They say there are a number of facts the public should know and consider:
• Delta variant is more contagious than other virus strains and has an increased reproduction rate (these can vary for location, density of population, vaccination rates, etc.). The viral load for Delta is about 1,000 times that of the original strain. Early strains had a reproduction rate around 2.6, which means that one person could infect about two-three people. The Delta strain is looking closer to a four-six reproduction rate, thus creating exponential growth. For comparison, the fall wave in the 1918 Influenza in Geneva was 3.8. Measles in the Ghana outbreak in 1960-1968 was 14.5. When you add vaccination to this, the reproduction rates go down. Unfortunately, since the majority of the population is still not vaccinated, herd immunity cannot be reached to bring the reproduction rate closer to zero. When you get the reproduction rate under 1, it will usually peter out. Smallpox is the only human disease that currently has been declared eradicated in the world, which was largely due to the vigorous vaccination campaigns.
• The Vaccine is working. While there are some breakthrough cases, the majority of the new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated. The ones that have been vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have generally had mild symptoms.
• Symptoms for the Delta variant have been a little different than previous strains — mainly the loss of taste and smell is not as prevalent as it was with the other strains. Most other symptoms are the same, but they have also seen an increase in those reporting just a runny nose.
• There has been some evidence that those who are vaccinated who have the Delta variant can spread it to others. This is still early in the studies and has been minimal.
When health officials obtain new data, they may issue new guidance. They say the virus is still changing.
The total number of known Delta variant cases in Vermilion County (all unvaccinated), remains at 16.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in August and one in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
Wednesday (August 4) — Johnson and Johnson vaccine only, 10 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins taken no later than 11:30 a.m.
August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
