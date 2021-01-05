The coronavirus pandemic that swept the world in early 2020 found its way to east-central Illinois in March. Although the virus was here, the spread of COVID-19 in Vermilion County was slow to take hold.
In the first six months of the pandemic, health officials recorded 123 active cases, seven hospitalizations and five COVID-19-related deaths.
Those relatively low numbers would not last.
In October, more than twice as many deaths — 11 — occurred as had been recorded in the previous six months, with 185 additional active cases and 15 hospitalizations. It got worse in November, and by Dec. 1, there had been 40 deaths, 245 more active cases, and a total of 3,237 confirmed cases since March.
In wake of the Thanksgiving holiday period, December proved to be the worst month yet. As the year drew to a close, the death toll rose to 77, with 708 active cases and 41 residents hospitalized. The number of confirmed cases for 2020 reached 5,532.
Douglas Toole, public health administrator for the Vermilion County Department of Health, said the county was fortunate early on. While surrounding counties were seeing more severe outbreaks, the number of local cases stayed low.
Part of the reason for that, Toole said, was managers at long-term care and congregate-living facilities made hard decisions that kept the virus at bay. At least for a while.
There have been multiple outbreaks at those facilities the past two months, Toole said.
“It’s not a shock to anyone that it’s happening,” he said. “But we may have been going through this months earlier if not for all the efforts the staffs made in those facilities.”
Toole said much of his department’s effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 has been contact tracing of infected individuals. The department obtained special funding and added seven temporary staff members to perform contact tracing. Still, it’s a relentless battle.
“This has been a tricky one,” Toole said. “A highly contagious airborne virus where the first symptoms may not show up for five to seven days after exposure, if at all, is almost impossible to trace backwards.”
That leaves contact tracers to focus their efforts on the time period after a person has symptoms of the virus. Asking people who they may have had contact with a week ago is often futile.
Toole has high praise for his staff and the difficult work they are asked to do.
“It is challenging and stressful and exhausting,” Toole said of the pandemic’s impact on public health resources. “Staff are being asked to do things they’ve never done before and they’ve adapted wonderfully to that. But it is a very trying time.”
Unfortunately, Toole said there is no sign of the crisis letting up, and there is fear that it will get worse.
“Since October, the curve has been very steep,” he said. “There’s nothing to indicate that it will stop suddenly.”
Hospitals and medical facilities are under strain, Toole said, but are currently meeting the demand.
Meanwhile, he urges people to stay vigilant and do their part to help slow the COVID-19 spread in 2021.
Wearing masks does help, Toole said, as does social distancing, hand-washing and staying away from other people if you’re sick, even if you don’t think it’s COVID-19.
He also hopes this pandemic changes the way people and employers think about employees coming to work when they’re sick.
“It’s a hassle to do without one person for a day or two when they’re feeling under the weather, but it’s worse to have three people out because they passed flu, norovirus or cold, whatever it is, to additional people,” Toole said. “It would be nice that after this people were more serious about not sending kids to school sick or not going to work sick ... and for schools and employers to make it easier for that to happen.”
The one piece of good news that now exists is that COVID-19 vaccines have arrived and are being administered to health and medical workers. But it’s a slow process. Toole expects the county will work its way through giving vaccinations to health-care workers who want it in the next couple months, and he’s telling the general public that it may be March before the vaccine is more widely available. There are too many variables with vaccine shipments and eligible recipients to know when that’s going to happen.
“I don’t know when I’m getting it. I don’t know how much there’s going to be or how fast I’m going to go through it,” Toole said.
The health department will keep the public notified about vaccine availability, he said.
