DANVILLE — The resurgence of COVID-19 after a lull in infections earlier this spring and summer due to the rise in vaccinations is continuing.
Health officials on Tuesday reported 75 news cases of COVID-19 — three residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, nine in their 60s, four in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, seven in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, seven teens, seven grade-school-aged child, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and three infants. That brings the total in Vermilion County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 10,325 positive cases, 126 of which are active.
The local death toll remains at 154. There are currently 11 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Vermilion County’s transmission status remains high, so it is recommended that people, despite vaccination status, should wear a mask when indoors.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this month and another one in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
