Evidence of declining COVID-19 case counts continued to mount the past few days.
From noon on Sunday to noon Monday, there were 13 new cases reported by the Vermilion County Health Department.
In the past 14 days, there have been 82 cases recorded, a significant drop in cases from recent two-week reports.
The county is beginning its second week without any reported deaths. The county COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began two years ago remains at 287.
The total cases of COVID-19 recorded since the pandemic began is 27,827.
The omicron surge of COVID-19 hit Vermilion County hard because of relatively low vaccination rates among residents. The county’s vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.05% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 45.4%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 63.93%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
