SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 69 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, a new single-day high since June 17, when there were 84.
While 42 of the deaths reported Tuesday came in people aged 80 or older, the death toll also included a male in his 30s, two females in their 40s, four people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s, and 13 people in their 70s.
The state also reported another 4,342 new cases of the virus among 66,791 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That brought the total virus-related death toll to 9,345 among 355,217 confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began.
Every region of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan now has a test positivity rate of at least 7 percent, while four regions remain above the 8 percent threshold that triggers more state mitigations. These include Region 1 in northwest Illinois at 11.6 percent, Region 5 in southern Illinois at 8.9 percent, Region 7 in Will and Kankakee counties at 8.7 percent, and Region 8 in DuPage and Kane counties at 9.2 percent.
Region 9, which includes north suburban Lake and McHenry counties, jumped to 7.7 percent after increasing for nine of 10 days, Region 4 in the Metro East area on the Missouri border jumped to 7.6 percent after increasing for eight of 10 days, and Region 6 in east-central Illinois decreased slightly to 7.5 percent after increasing for five of 10 days.
Region 3 in the Springfield area and several surrounding central Illinois counties saw its rate decrease slightly to 7.4 percent, the first decrease in the past 10 days. Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, increased for the eighth time in 10 days, reaching 7.1 percent.
While Chicago (7 percent, Region 11) and suburban Cook county (7.2 percent, Region 10) remain among regions with the lowest positivity rates, they have been increasing for 10 of 10 days and nine of 10 days, respectively.
That comes as the statewide positivity rate increased for the 17th straight day to 5.7 percent, a number driven down by University of Illinois saliva testing which yields low positivity rates but is not included in any of the regional metrics.
Intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients jumped by 13 to 502 at the end of Tuesday. Hospital bed usage for COVID-19 increased to 2,338, an increase of 3.4 percent from the day prior. Both were once again highs not seen since June, while ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients decreased by one from the day prior to 194.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
