A woman in her 30s is the latest victim of COVID-19-related illness in Vermilion County, raising the local death toll since the pandemic began to 126.
Vermilion County health officials reported the death late Sunday.
In addition to the death, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported — one resident in their 70s, three in their 50s, five in their 30s, four in their 20s, three teens, and one pre-schooler. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began to 8,899, 37 of which are active.
There are currently four county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number of county residents fully vaccinated has reached 13,892, which is 18.09% of the population. The total number of vaccinations administered, including only first doses, is 32,269. Among county residents age 65 and older, 7,616 — 53.28% — have been fully vaccinated.
The Illinois National Guard is continuing to assist with vaccination clinics. Health officials said they would be focusing the next two weeks on providing second-dose Moderna vaccinations at Danville Area Community College and the Vermilion County Airport to those who received their first-dose Moderna vaccinations last month. Some first-dose vaccination opportunities will be offered.
Check the county's health department website, www.vchd.org, or call 431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264, for details.
Health officials said they would be heading to more rural areas soon in an effort to offer vaccines to harder-to-reach populations with the Johnson and Johnson allocation.
Some of those locations where clinics will be headed by the end of the month and into May include Sidell, Oakwood, Georgetown, CRIS, Danville Housing Authority, Salvation Army and the Rescue Mission.
Other vaccine location opportunities are available at Carle, which has both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Visit the Carle website for more information: carle.org/home/covid-19-resources/covid-19-vaccine-information/county-information.
OSF has Moderna available. Visit their website for more information: www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/vaccine.
At Aunt Martha’s, visit www.auntmarthas.org/covid19resourcecenter.
For the Danville VA, visit www.danville.va.gov.
CVS in Hoopeston has the Pfizer vaccine and can vaccinate ages 16-plus: www.cvs.com.
Walgreens in Danville also has Pfizer and can vaccinate 16-plus: www.walgreens.com.
For Meijer, visit clinic.meijer.com.
