Two additional deaths of Vermilion County residents have been reported by the health department.
The deaths were announced Tuesday afternoon and involved a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s.
The deaths bring the total number of Vermilion County deaths to 48 since the pandemic began in March.
Health officials reported 78 new cases on Tuesday — one resident in their 90s, five in their 80s, seven in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, 14 in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 11 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, six teens, and one grade-school child. That brings the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 3,833 — 316 of which are active.
On Monday, the health department reported 32 new cases today — three residents in their 60s, six in their 50s, six in their 40s, six in their 30s, seven in their 20s, two teens, one grade-school child, and one toddler.
There are currently 40 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
