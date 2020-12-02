Four more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by the Vermilion County Health Department, bringing the total to 40 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
The deaths reported on Tuesday afternoon included a woman over the age of 90, two men in their 70s, and one man in his 60s.
Also on Tuesday, county health officials reported 134 new positive cases of the virus.
VCHD reported 74 new cases Wednesday (one resident in their 80s, three in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 18 in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, 11 in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, five teens, and two grade-school students) and 81 released, which brings us to a total of 3,311 positive cases — 238 of which are active.
There are currently 34 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
There have been 52,231 negative test results.
The Tuesday cases involved one resident in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, 15 in their 60s, 19 in their 50s, 18 in their 40s, 24 in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, eight teens, eight grade-school students, and two toddlers. That brings the county's total since March to 3,237 positive cases — 245 of which are active.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be back at the Health Department parking lot on Sunday, December 6.
VCHD said it had all six contact tracers (as well as some of our own staff) making outgoing calls Wednesday. Thursday's numbers are expected to be higher than usual.
