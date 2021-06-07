A local woman in her 70s in the latest victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion County, raising the death toll since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 140.
Health officials reported the death Friday evening.
Also reported were five new cases — one resident in their 70s, one in their 50s, and three in their 20s. That bring the total county cases since the pandemic began to 9,950, 69 of which are active.
There are currently 12 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The Vermilion County Health Department will conduct four COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, providing second-dose Pfizer vaccinations to those who received their first Pfizer vaccinations in May.
• Tuesday — Hoopeston High School, second dose only, registration closes at noon that day; clinic from 3-6 p.m.
Link for Registration: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/26b53284-9bf1-41a5-9686-235f92ad4f17.
• Wednesday — Georgetown High School, second dose only, registration closes at noon that day; clinic from 3-5 p.m.
Link for Registration: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/58b97e51-c0b0-4d88-84aa-ccdfacac6e12.
• Friday — Salt Fork Junior High, second dose, 3-5 p.m, registration closes at noon that day.
Link for Registration: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/72b63b7d-26ff-4798-b036-d1b72e299687.
• Saturday — Mark Denman Elementary, second dose, 9-noon, registration closes at noon.
Link for Registration events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/712594df-05af-4128-8257-c6f1d4b03bb1.
Masks will be required at our events.
Health officials emphasize there are still multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Vermilion County, at the health department, OSF, Carle, the VA, Aunt Martha’s, and other private providers.
All major pharmacies in the county are offering at least some combination of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call to see which vaccine they are offering if you have a preference.
