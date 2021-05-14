DANVILLE — A man in his 70s is the latest local COVID-19 death.
The Vermilion County Health Department reported the death late Thursday, raising the virus-related death toll since the pandemic began 14 months ago to 135.
Health officials have reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 the past few days.
On Thursday, 84 cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, nine in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, 16 teens, seven grade-school-aged children, five pre-schoolers, one toddler, and one infant.
On Friday, 14 cases were reported — four residents in their 70s, two in their 60s, four in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, and one in their 20s.
The new cases bring the total since the pandemic began to 9,572, 187 of which are active.
There are currently 13 Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials also stated that none of the individuals diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 the past few days have been vaccinated.
