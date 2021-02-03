Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Vermilion County, raising the number of people to 94 who have died from the disease since the pandemic began a year ago.
Health officials said the deaths were to a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 90s.
The deaths were reported Tuesday night.
The number of COVID-19 cases has jumped by several hundred since last Wednesday, raising the total to more than 7,500.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 88 new cases — two residents in their 90s, two in their 80s, six in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, nine in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, seven in their 30s, 23 in their 20s, seven teens, two grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, three toddlers, and one infant.
The total cases reported since the pandemic began last March is now 7,549.
On Sunday, 79 cases were reported — three residents in their 80s, one in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, eight teens, nine grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler,
Last Wednesday, officials reported 99 new cases, three residents in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 16 in their 40s, 16 in their 30s, 17 in their 20s, seven teens, six grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, and one infant.
Health officials said the Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to the front parking lot of the health department on Saturday and Sunday.
Another 200 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered on Tuesday, officials said, and those mostly were second doses to health care workers, and first doses to educators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.