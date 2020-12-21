Three more Covid-19-related deaths were reported over the weekend by the Vermilion County Health Department.
The deaths, reported on Friday evening, involved a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 60s.
The deaths bring the county death toll from COVID-19 to 59 since the pandemic began in March.
Health officials also reported 104 new positive cases of the virus this weekend, bringing the total since the pandemic began in Vermilion County to 4,575, 333 of which remain active.
On Saturday, 50 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, five in their 70s, seven in their 60s, four in their 50s, four in their 40s, 16 in their 30s, seven in their 20s, three teens, and three grade-school-aged children.
On Friday, 104 new cases were reported — two residents in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 19 in their 50s, eight in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, 11 teens, nine grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, and two toddlers.
There are currently 39 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Health officials did not release a case report on Sunday.
