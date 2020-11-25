Six more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Vermilion County in the past two days, bringing the total to 36 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Health officials reported four deaths on Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday.
The Tuesday deaths included a woman in her 90s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 60s.
The Wednesday deaths included a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 70s.
New cases also reached 134 on Wednesday after 86 new cases were reported on Tuesday.
The Wednesday cases involved four residents in their 80s, five in their 70s, 14 in their 60s, 24 in their 50s, 21 in their 40s, 17 in their 30s, 21 in their 20s, 17 teens, six grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, two toddlers, and two infants. That brought the total of reported cases since March to 2,893, 283 of which are active.
On Tuesday, the 86 new cases involved two residents in their 90s, five in their 80s, five in their 70s, 14 in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 17 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, nine teens, one grade-school-aged child and one infant.
There are currently 27 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.