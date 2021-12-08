A Vermilion County man in his 70s is the latest reported death due to COVID-19, the 215th victim of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Health officials announced the death Tuesday evening.
Also announced were 268 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days.
On Tuesday, 107 new cases were reported — five residents in their 90s, five in their 80s, six in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 11 in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, eight in their 20s, seven teens, 16 grade-school-aged children, four preschoolers, one toddler, and four infants. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began to 16,452, 532 of which are active.
There are currently 42 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
On Monday, 161 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, six in their 70s, 19 in their 60s, 11 in their 50s, 20 in their 40s, 14 in their 30s, 23 in their 20s, 27 teens, 26 grade-school-aged children, five preschoolers, two toddlers, and seven infants.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 39.22% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 58.95%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
One is Monday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., Westville. The Pfizer vaccine is available. This clinic is provided by the state.
A second is Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Catlin Village Hall, 109 Sandusky St., Catlin. All three booster vaccine types are availableThis clinic is provided by the state.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, there will a clinic from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club (hosted by Aetna Better Health of Illinois), 850 N. Griffin, Danville. Vaccines are available for kids, and Pfizer available for those ages 12 and up. This clinic is provided by the state.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
