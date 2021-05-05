DANVILLE - Robert C. "Chan" Mathews, III, 88, of Danville, IL passed ways at 10:10 AM on May 2, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Danville, IL. Chan was born on October 6, 1932 in Atlanta, GA the son of Robert C. Mathews, Jr., and Tallulah (Lemmond) Mathews. He married Joan Marie Woyner on January 3…