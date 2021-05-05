DANVILLE — A Vermilion County man in his 70s is the latest COVID-19 death recorded by the health department. The death, the 133rd in the county since the pandemic began 14 months ago, was reported Monday evening.
Health officials also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in recent days. On Monday, 39 new cases were reported — one resident in their 70s, two in their 60s, six in their 50s, one in their 40s, six in their 30s, five in their 20s, 12 teens, five grade-school-aged children, and one toddler.
On Tuesday, 18 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, two in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in their 40s, two in their 30s, four in their 20s, three teens, and one pre-schooler.
The new cases bring the total since the pandemic began to 9,277, 131 of which are active.
There are currently nine county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for today. The clinic offers the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 3 - 7 p.m. at Salt Fork Junior High, 7087 N. 600 East Road in rural Sidell. It is open to any Illinois resident.
If you have questions, or want to register for the vaccine over the phone, call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Register online at: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/72b63b7d-26ff-4798-b036-d1b72e299687.
Health officials say they are working to get the Mobile COVID-Testing Team back in Vermilion County (probably in the front parking lot at DACC) this month.
