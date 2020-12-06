Two more Vermillion County residents have reportedly died of COVID-19 this weekend.
The Health Department reported one of the deaths, a man in his 80s, on Sunday, and the other, a woman in her 80s, on Sunday.
The deaths bring the COVID-19 death toll to 46 in Vermilion County.
Health officials also reported 131 new COVID-19-positive cases in the county over the past two days, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 3,723 — 332 of which are active.
On Sunday, 42 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, one in their 60s, eight in their 50s, four in their 40s, five in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, six teens, three grade-school children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
There are currently 34 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
On Saturday, health reported 89 new positive cases — one resident in their 80s, two in their 70s, eight in their 60s, 23 in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, eight teens, and eight grade-school children.
