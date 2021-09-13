Vermilion's County's death toll from COVID-19 increased to 172 late last week with the death of a woman in her 70s.
Health officials also reported 42 new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, three in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, five teens, 10 grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, and four infants. That brings the total COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County snce the pandemic began 18 months ago to 12,107, 237 of which are active.
There are currently 39 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
In reviewing local statistics, health officials reported that 77 county residents died from COVID-19 in 2020. So far this year, the total number of deaths is 95.
Officials also said that in August, 121 county residents with COVID-19 were admitted to local hospitals. Twenty-five of them had been fully vaccinated.
So far in September, 61 county residents with COVID-19 have been admitted to local hospitals. Five of them were fully vaccinated.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 35.34% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 53.67%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
