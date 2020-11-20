DANVILLE — Two more COVID-19-related deaths have pushed the county’s death toll from the disease to 30.
Health officials reported deaths on Wednesday and Friday as new cases continued to spike dramatically throughout the county. Wednesday’s death was a man in his 60s; Friday’s death was a man in his 80s.
On Friday, the health department reported 86 new cases over a two-day period, two residents in their 90s, two in their 80s, eight in their 70s, nine in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 14 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, six teens, five grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and three infants.
On Wednesday, officials reported 61 new positive cases of the virus in the county. Of those new cases, one resident is in their 80s, eight in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, six in their 40s, five in their 30s, eight in their 20s, six teens, two grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and two infants.
The new cases bring the county’s total since the pandemic began in March to 2,475 positive cases — 245 of which are active.
There are currently 28 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.