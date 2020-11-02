Vermilion County is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths. The victims were both men in their 80s who had been previously hospitalized.
There have now been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Vermilion County. Health department officials said on Monday that one previously counted victim had been removed from the county’s list because of a reporting error.
Health officials also reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Monday — one resident in their 80s, three in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s, four in their 40s, three in their 30s, two in their 20s, four teens, one grade-school-aged child, and one toddler.
That brings the total number of positive cases to 1,701 — 178 of which are active — since the pandemic began in March.
There are currently 15 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
On Sunday, 12 new cases were reported — one resident in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, three in their 20s, and one pre-schooler.
On Saturday, 13 cases were reported — one resident in their 70s, two in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, and two in their 20s.
The health department reminds the community that the state’s Mobile COVID Testing Team will be in the front parking lot of Danville Area Community College through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
