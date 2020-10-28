A man in his 70s is the 13th COVID-19-related death in Vermilion County, the ninth in the past month, as positive virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to spike throughout the state.
Health officials reported the death on Tuesday afternoon, as well as 52 new cases in the county. Of those cases, four residents are in their 80s, six in their 70s, six in their 60s, eight in their 50s, four in their 40s, seven in their 30s, eight in their 20s, five teens, two grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
That brings the county's total to 1,559 positive cases — 181 of which are active — since the pandemic began.
Health officials reported there are currently 16 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
