DANVILLE — Health officials are reporting 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County as the surge of infections continues.
On Thursday, there were 20 new cases reported — one resident in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 50s, two in their 40s, three in their 30s, two in their 20s, two teens, two grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, one toddler, and one infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 10,401, 147 of which are active.
The death toll remains at 154. There are currently 17 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Wednesday, 56 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, eight in their 60s, five in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, five in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, 10 teens, four grade-school-aged children, and one infant.
The COVID-19 Delta variant — a mutation of the original virus that health experts say is more contagious that previous strains — continues to show up in the county. Currently, the total known Delta variant cases in Vermilion County is 22, all of which have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.
Health officials reported that 21 people were vaccinated at its clinic on Wednesday featuring the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 48 people were tested at a separate clinic.
Statistics indicate that 32.58% of Vermilion County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, the lowest of surrounding counties and among the lowest in Illinois. The statewide vaccination rate is abut 52%.
Vermilion County’s transmission status remains high, so it is recommended that people, despite vaccination status, should wear a mask when indoors.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this month and another one in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
August 11 (Wednesday) — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.