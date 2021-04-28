New cases of COVID-19 continue to be on the increase in Vermilion County.
Officials in the county’s health department reported 50 new cases so far this week.
On Monday, there were 31 new cases — two residents in their 70s, one in their 60s, three in their 50s, six in their 40s, two in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, two teens, two grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler and one toddler.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 19 new cases — three residents in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in their 40s, five in their 30s, five in their 20s, and two teens. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 9,152, 104 of which are active.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 132. There are currently seven residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials say the B-117 variant — a more-contagious version of COVID-19 — is moving throughout the community. As the number of new COVID cases increases, the number of related hospitalizations are also increasing.
Residents are asked to remain vigilant and make smart, safe choices. Wearing face masks and practicing social distancing can help to slow the spread of this disease, officials emphasized.
Health officials say that while the department and its health-care partners will continue to offer vaccinations for the foreseeable future, the clinics will not be at this level of availability for long. Those considering getting a vaccination should do so sooner rather than later.
The county is moving ahead with plans to hold some J&J vaccination clinics in southern and western Vermilion County.
The following clinics will offer single-dose J&J vaccine:
• Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
• Tilton Community Center, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
• Oakwood Grade School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.
• Salt Fork Junior High School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
A link to the updated J&J vaccine fact sheet, and a link to the online clinic-registration site, are at www.vchd.org. People can also call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264, to schedule an appointment.
While health officials say they hope to vaccinate a lot of southern Vermilion County residents at the clinics, they will be open to any Illinois residents (or to out-of-state residents who work in Vermilion County).
In addition to those clinics, there will be a two-dose Moderna vaccination clinic at the Salvation Army in Danville from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The clinic is for Vermilion County residents only.
