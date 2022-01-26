COVID-19 cases remain steady in Vermilion County, but statewide indications are that the omicron variant surge may have peaked.
In the 24 hour period between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, 237 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county.
In the past 14 days, the county has seen 3,340 new cases reported, raising the total case count since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 26,135.
In the last seven days, 40 county residents have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.
The local death toll since the pandemic began remains at 262.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate is 41.04% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 61.85%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
Clinics currently on the schedule are:
• Mary Miller Junior High School, 414 W. West St., Georgetown, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccines available: kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Saturday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Vaccines available: kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Vaccines available: Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
