New COVID-19 cases were reported in Vermilion County this past weekend.
Health officials reported 23 new cases on Sunday — one resident in their 60s, three in their 50s, four in their 40s, three in their 30s, six in their 20s, five teens, and one grade-school-aged child. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,015, 81 of which are active.
There are currently nine county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. The death toll remains at 126.
On Saturday, 44 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, four in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s, six in their 40s, eight in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, three teens, one grade-school-aged child, one pre-schooler, two toddlers, and one infant.
Health officials stated that with the help of the Illinois National Guard, 223 people were vaccinated Saturday at the county airport.
The National Guard is continuing to assist us with vaccination clinics. For the next week, the focus will be on providing second-dose Moderna vaccinations at Danville Area Community College and at the airport to those who received their first-dose Moderna vaccinations last month. The health department is offering some first-dose vaccination opportunities. Please check its website, www.vchd.org, or call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264 for details.
Vaccines will no longer be administered at the Village Mall location on Vermilion Street in Danville after Friday. Individuals scheduled to receive a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at that location should do so through that day.
Carle worked in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide vaccines at the temporary location.
Starting Monday, April 26, Carle will offer first-dose vaccines to anyone 18 and older by appointment only at Carle Danville on Fairchild, 311 W. Fairchild St.
Carle will continue to offer vaccines to anyone 16 and older by appointment only at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, 701 E. Orange St., Hoopeston. To make an appointment: Schedule online through MyCarle.com for the fastest service. Call 217-902-6100. Due to high call volume, you may experience an extended wait time.
Visit Carle.org for more information about vaccine eligibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.