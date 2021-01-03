A Vermilion County woman in her 60s has been reported as the 78th death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
The death was reported by health officials on Saturday evening. The vast majority of virus-related deaths in the county have occurred since October.
Also reported were 134 new cases since Thursday. There was no report issued on Friday.
Of the new cases, two residents are in their 90s, two in their 80s, four in their 70s, 22 in their 60s, 17in their 50s, 25 in their 40s, 17 in their 30s, 28 in their 20s, nine teens, six grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler. That brings the county's total cases since the pandemic began to 5,959, 774 of which are active.
A large portion of the active cases are believed to include inmates at the Danville Correctional Center, which has been in the midst of a severe outbreak since early December.
There are currently 41 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
Vaccinations of health and medical workers continue to be administered at medical centers, including at assisted-living and long-term care facilities.
