As COVID-19 makes a resurgence in parts of Illinois and other sectors of the county, cases remain low and stable in Vermilion County.
Current COVID-19 statistics reported by the county’s health department show there have been an average of almost 12 new cases each week. But officials caution residents to remain wary of disease spread because not all new cases are reported to the health department. With more people able to do at-home COVID-19 tests, health departments can’t get an accurate reading on overall case counts.
Health officials say there are currently no diagnosed COVID-19 patients in local ICU departments. The percentage of ICU beds available is 28%.
There was one new COVID-19 death recorded in the past week, raising the county’s death toll since the pandemic began to 296.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the majority of serious cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The rate of new COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed considerably in recent weeks. The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.60% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 47.2%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 64.70%.
Health officials say there are still local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
