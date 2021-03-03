Vermilion County Health Department officials reported only six new cases Tuesday as COVID-19 infections continue their steep decline.
Of the new cases, one resident in their 50s, one in their 20s, and one teen, and two grade-school-aged children, and 22 released. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,473, 269 of which are active.
There are currently eight county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The county’s death toll from the disease remains at 103.
Health officials thanked residents who have called to have their names added to our vaccination clinic wait lists. Enough names have been obtained to fill the appointment books of the clinics currently scheduled. They are asking that people stop calling the health department to be added to the wait list at this time.
The process is being changed for registering people for future clinics, and that new procedure will be announced and explained when the system is ready.
