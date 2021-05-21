Health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening.
Of those cases, three Vermilion County residents were in their 60s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, eight teens, six grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and three infants. That brings the case total since the pandemic began to 9,676, 140 of which are active.
The COVID-19 death toll locally remains at 135. There are currently nine county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The health department has been conducting Pfizer vaccination clinics for young people between the ages of 12 and 17 this week. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for people as young as 12.
The final scheduled clinic is today at Mark Denman Elementary School in Danville for ages 12-17. The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in any of these clinics can sign up using the links at www.vchd.org, or can call for assistance at 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
The health department indicates that children must have a parent/legal guardian with them to sign the vaccine consent form. Officials ask that only one parent/legal guardian come to the clinic with only the children who will be receiving the vaccine to help with social distancing and flow.
Masks will be required at the events.
