DANVILLE – Balloons Over Vermilion organizers announced Wednesday they had canceled this year’s hot-air balloon festival due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
This would have been the fifth year for the annual event scheduled for mid-July at the Vermilion County Regional Airport. Balloons Over Vermilion 2021 already has been set for July 9, 2021.
The event’s co-chair Pat O’Shaughnessy, however, didn’t rule out the possibility of a small community event later in the year.
“We’ll be doing something with the local balloonists when this all breaks,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll be there when people are ready to celebrate.”
In deciding to cancel this year’s Balloons Over Vermilion, O’Shaughnessy said the Board of Directors considered many factors, including the ability of local businesses to financially sponsor the event, uncertainty of when the COVID-19 restrictions will end, and reluctance to commit volunteers, balloonists and financial resources to an event when no one knows when the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.
“We’ve been talking about it for a couple weeks,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We had a meeting scheduled last week when the governor announced the stay-at-home order.”
The Board of Directors and Steering Committee ended up meeting via teleconference Tuesday.
“For the sake and safety of our sponsors and our community, we decided to cancel the event,” O’Shaughnessy said.
“The sponsors have been extremely generous over for the past four years, but some of them are experiencing anxiety about their business right now and how they are going to support their employees and their livelihood,” he said.
“Timing is everything, and we couldn’t possibly ask them for financial support for our event right now,” he added. “We’re looking out for our sponsors.”
O’Shaughnessy said planning for Balloons Over Vermilion takes the time and effort of many volunteers, and commitments that are made well in advance of the event.
“We plan all year long, but we were at the point where we had to sign contracts for 20 generators and other equipment, book hotel rooms for the pilots and their crews, book entertainment, and pay for insurance and liquor licenses. We do all that with sponsor money,” he said.
“We’ve had some expenses, but not many,” he added.
In a twist of irony, the fifth annual Balloons Over Vermilion souvenir pins were delivered Wednesday after being delayed for months because they are made in China, O’Shaughnessy said.
In making its decision, the board also was mindful of the balloonists who travel from all over the country to participate in the local event. The organizers didn’t want the balloonists to be tied to an event that might not happen.
The existing schedule of national ballooning events also made it impossible to postpone the local event to a later date this year. The board was unable to find any later dates that would meet local calendar availability and weather scenarios needed to launch the hot-air balloons.
O’Shaughnessy said the board and event organizers were cognizant that Vermilion County has yet to experience its first case of the COVID-19 virus, but that a mass gathering like Balloons Over Vermilion would attract visitors, participants and vendors from across the nation. Protecting the health and welfare of all local residents and guests weighed heavily on the board and event organizers’ decision, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.