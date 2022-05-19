DANVILLE — A temporary restraining order to stop the Golden Nugget Danville casino construction was denied in court this week.
According to a social media post by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Wednesday morning, he said this was great news regarding the casino. “However, the main lawsuit attempting to overturn our zoning decision continues,” he stated.
A hearing occurred last week regarding a lawsuit Mervis Industries filed against the City of Danville over the rezoned casino property. The case has been transferred to Coles County due to local judges’ conflict of interest with the city and Mervis family.
Mervis Industries’ most recent motion essentially sought to have the city pull back the various building permits it had issued to Danville Development LLC which, if granted, would require casino construction to cease, according to Corp. Counsel James Simon.
Coles County Presiding Judge Mark Bovard heard oral argument last week in the Vermilion County Courthouse rather than having the parties travel to Coles County.
Bovard issued his ruling this week.
Construction has already started on the Golden Nugget Danville Casino at 204 Eastgate Drive for it to possibly open by March 2023.
Mervis Industries Inc. filed its lawsuit in December 2020, objecting to the new casino location and rezoning. It asked for a declaratory judgment that the Danville City Council’s zoning approval is invalid.
Williams has said the city council operated within its legal authority as a home rule municipality in changing the zoning for the casino site.
According to the court ruling document, Mervis Industries has made arguments that the development of the casino will cause it injury, focusing on health and safety arguments. These purported injuries are related to the increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic upon the opening of the casino, as well as suggestions that unsuccessful patrons of the casino could commit theft of valuable metals from its property.
“There’s been no showing that the issuing of permits or even the development of the property itself will cause irreparable injury. Rather, these risks would exist upon the opening of the casino which is still many months away — at least March, 2023, per the city’s pleadings. In the meantime, the parties will work toward a conclusion of the Complaint for Declaratory Judgement action. That action will have one of two outcomes — either the rezoning is affirmed and development will continue, or, it will be ruled invalid and stopped. By all accounts that action will resolve before construction is complete,” Bovard’s ruling states.
